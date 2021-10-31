Submitted by Tyla Laughlin
The goal of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” was to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at the National Fire Protection Association.
Local State Farm agent Tyla Laughlin recently donated a Fire Prevention Week kit, which included posters, promotional items, magnets and children’s activities, to the Kingsport Fire Department.
“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Laughlin. “When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you must take action! Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”
The NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years. This year’s campaign was held Oct. 3-9. According to the NFPA, working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Smoke alarms should be installed and maintained in every home.
It’s also important to test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button and make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.
“The Kingsport Fire Department is very grateful for the Fire Prevention Week kit. We will be able to help many families throughout the month of October to Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” said Barry Brickey, public education and information officer for the Kingsport Fire Department.
According to the NFPA and the Kingsport Fire Department, here are some important sounds of fire safety everyone should know:
• A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1 and stay out.
• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced. Note: All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
• Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
To learn more, visit www.fpw.org.