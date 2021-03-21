There’s still time to register for the Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning’s spring term, featuring a series of informal in-person and virtual class options. The classes are open to anyone and will continue for six weeks.
The spring lineup focuses on a variety of subjects, such as state and county election processes, coal mining in Appalachia, an opportunity to go “behind the curtain” with Symphony of the Mountains, and more.
The KACL, in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, provides the non-credit courses, lectures and special events for adults, regardless of age or educational background. There are no homework assignments, grades or tests.
All KACL classes will be held at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market St., with remote participation available.
A complete listing of the spring KACL series is available at kingsportlearning.org. The cost to participate is $30 and covers all of the courses offered during the six-week series, with the exception of a booklet required for the “Great Decisions” program offered on Wednesday afternoons from March 24-April 28 through a partnership with the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library.
The spring series kicks off Tuesday, March 23, at 10 a.m. with the first of 12 sessions examining “The Apocalypse: Controversies and Meaning in Western History” facilitated by Dave Petke. The study is a video series with Dr. Craig R. Koester, professor at Luther Seminary, and takes an in-depth look at one of the most confusing and often misinterpreted books of the Bible.
Also on March 23, a senior researcher from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Scott Sluder, will discuss the changing transportation sector and how technologies such as autonomous and electric vehicles will impact transportation norms in the 21st century. His talk begins at 1:30 p.m.
“Coal Mining in Appalachia,” led by Dr. Ted Olson, is the morning class topic on Thursday, March 25. Olson is a professor in the Department of Appalachian Studies at ETSU. Starting at 1:30 p.m. on March 25, Jason Booher, commissioner of elections for Sullivan County, will explain the role of the Election Commission in Sullivan County and answer questions from participants.
On April 1, “Dealing with Pandemic Fatigue” will be the topic of the 1:30 p.m. discussion with Dottie Blades, a retired licensed clinical social worker.
Cornelia Laemmli Orth, music director of Symphony of the Mountains, will present a “behind-the-curtain” look into the symphony’s history and its performance and education programs on Tuesday, April 6, at 1:30 p.m.
Later in the month, on Wednesday, April 14, Kingsport Times News reporter Jeff Bobo will share the rich history of Rogersville and Hawkins County.
KACL participants will be expected to follow health and safety guidelines by providing their own face covering and showing proof of a completed “Campus Sign In” online form through Northeast State upon entrance to the building. Instructions will be provided to KACL registrants.
To pay membership fees and register, or for more information, call (423) 354-5200 or visit kingsportlearning.org. Individuals may attend one KACL class free of charge. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU at Kingsport Downtown office at (423) 354-5200.