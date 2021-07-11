First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport will welcome Jude Balthazar, tenor, and Alice Sanders, pianist, for a recital on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The free concert will be held in the church sanctuary. The public is invited to attend.
Jude is from Haiti. He received degrees in vocal performance from Oklahoma Baptist University and the University of Arkansas. He will begin his doctoral work at the University of Wisconsin later this year.
The recital will include songs by Bach, Beethoven, Faure and Mozart, as well as a number of spirituals.