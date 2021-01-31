Think of it as your own personal path to deliciousness — just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association has adapted its sixth annual Chocolate Fest to give participants a safer way to stroll through town and pick up delectable chocolate-themed treats at a variety of stops along the route.
The event will be held Feb. 12-14, but you’ll need to decide on a time and reserve your tickets if you want to take advantage of the unique and yummy offerings.
At check-in, you will receive a bag in which to carry your chocolates, a pack of 10 tickets, and a mask (if needed).
Festival-goers will discover endless options — everything from barks and fudges to chocolate-covered strawberries and so much more — at participating small businesses. One ticket equals one chocolate treat.
To ensure the community and visitors all remain healthy and safe, a number of adjustments have been made to the annual event:
• It has been modified from a one-day event to a three-day event with multiple times available and a limited number of tickets for each session. The days and times are: Friday, Feb. 12 from 5-8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 14 from 1-4 p.m.
• All chocolates are packaged for pickup to be enjoyed at home.
• Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are required.
• Tickets, sold in packs of 10 for $15, must be purchased in advance.
In addition to Chocolate Fest, attendees can take part in the Spread the Love Project organized by Main Street Jonesborough. The fundraiser, for area nonprofits and community projects, invites members of the public to share words of love and kindness to be displayed throughout the downtown in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
Select downtown businesses will offer paper hearts to purchase for a suggested donation, which goes to a nonprofit of their choosing. Participants will write a message of love or kindness on the heart, and the business will display it in its store window through the holiday. Paper hearts will also be available online by visiting Jonesborough.com.
Jonesborough’s Area Merchants & Service Association is operated by volunteers, consisting of local business owners and community members. The organization’s focus is on promoting and serving local merchants, as well as the growth of Jonesborough as a whole.
Chocolate Fest is just one of the ways JAMSA works to support locally owned businesses. The funds raised from Chocolate Fest go to support Jonesborough’s small businesses and the community.
Tickets are on sale now. Early ticket pickup will be held Feb. 8-11. All check-ins and pickups will take place at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center on Boone Street. For tickets visit jbochocolatefest.com.