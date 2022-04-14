JONESBOROUGH — The Jonesborough Storytellers Guild will host a special concert dedicated to hearing impaired audiences on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center.
Admission to the concert is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets will be available at the door. The goal is to bring the hearing and hearing impaired together through “Sing & Sign Story & Song.”
The concert will feature Wenny Elrod, co-founder of Mountain Empire Literacy Outreach, as well as skilled interpreters and storytellers from across the region. The special event is part of the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild’s weekly Stories ’n More series held each Tuesday night at the International Storytelling Center.
Each Tuesday, up to four different professional storytellers from the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, special guests and an up-and-coming student teller from East Tennessee State University’s storytelling program entertain audiences as part of the series. From traditional stories retold, personal accounts, history and just plain tall tales, the series has become a local favorite since its return last summer.
The Jonesborough Storytellers Guild is among the nation’s oldest continuing group of storytellers. The guild offers weekly concerts, special shows and private performances.
To learn more, visit storytellersguild.org or call 423-720-0977.