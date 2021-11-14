Celebrating the art of storytelling is nothing new in Jonesborough. After all, the town is home to the National Storytelling Festival. And, next weekend, the celebration is going global.
The Jonesborough Storytellers Guild will join the worldwide TELLABRATION! event with a special concert on Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
The event will feature internationally known storyteller David Novak, who has taken the stage at the National Storytelling Festival numerous times. Additional featured tellers include Moll Catron, Guerry McConnell, Steven James and Wendy Gourley.
As part of the worldwide event held annually on or around the third Saturday in November, guilds and storytelling enthusiasts in cities and towns around the globe share their storytelling talents in concerts — or tellabrations — to celebrate the art of storytelling.
The event brings together each area’s most celebrated storytellers to delight, captivate and mesmerize audiences with their stories. It creates a network of storytelling enthusiasts bonded together in spirit.
A portion of the proceeds from the Jonesborough event will benefit the new Center on Second St., sponsored by Jonesborough United Methodist Church.
Tickets are $10 and are available by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or by visiting jonesborough.com/tickets. Limited quantities will be available at the door on the day of the concert.The Jonesborough Storytellers Guild is the oldest continuing group of storytellers in the nation, offering weekly concerts, special shows and private performances in Historic Jonesborough. To learn more, visit storytellersguild.org.