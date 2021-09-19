Jonesborough Senior Center

 TOWN OF JONESBOROUGH

The Jonesborough Senior Center will host Autumn Outing, an outdoor event open to the general public, on Friday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Autumn Outing will include a performance from The Jonesborough Novelty Band, door prizes, food trucks, and games including horseshoes, ring toss, checkers, tic-tac-toe, cornhole and croquet.

Walk with Ease, a Jonesborough Senior Center monthly activity, will also happen that day. Participants will meet in front of the senior center and move through downtown Jonesborough starting at 11:30 a.m. Attendees do not have to preregister.

The senior center will also conduct fitness testing from 11 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. with 10-minute sessions per person. Interested participants must sign up in advance. To reserve a timeslot, call ahead at 423-753-4781.

The Jonesborough Senior Center, a community focal point for people over 50 years of age, is designed to enhance the quality of life for its members by providing a place to be active, fit and connected. The focus is on healthy aging through social engagement, physical well-being, civic involvement, creativity and lifelong learning.

The Jonesborough Senior Center is located at 307 E. Main St. in Jonesborough.

