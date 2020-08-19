The world has changed; the need in the community has not.
Jonesborough’s Area Ministerial Association is seeking non-perishable food donations and volunteers.
JAMA holds its food distribution day every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon. In addition, in an effort to help serve people who work, the association announced this week it will extend its hours on the third Thursday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. starting Thursday, Aug. 20.
JAMA is requesting any donation of non-perishable food products be dropped off at:
• Jonesborough Senior Center parking lot, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Jonesborough United Methodist Church, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
The biggest needs are for any kind of canned meat; canned pasta, such as ravioli and Spaghetti O’s; peanut butter and jelly in plastic containers; and bread.
During this time of year, the association is also looking for any fresh produce and asks that it be delivered on Thursday mornings at 8:30 a.m. JAMA also accepts monetary donations for food which can be sent to: JAMA Food Pantry, P.O. Box 151 Jonesborough, TN 37659.
The JAMA Food Pantry serves residents with a Jonesborough, Telford or Limestone address. Anyone who needs to pick up food should bring a picture ID, proof of residency (electric or water bill) and proof of income. Those with zero income can sign an affidavit saying so. Based on the USDA rules that JAMA Food Pantry follows, clients can visit the food pantry once every 30 days or every four weeks.
For more information about the program, call Pastor and JAMA President Karen Lane at (423) 753-3942.