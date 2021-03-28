In honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management, The Town of Jonesborough has earned a 2020 Tree City USA designation for the 17th time from the Arbor Day Foundation.
The Town of Jonesborough achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board/department, a tree care ordinance, annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an arbor day observance and proclamation.
“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by the Town of Jonesborough are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time.
Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and protection for extreme heat and flooding. The Arbor Day Foundation recently launched the Time for Trees initiative to address these issues, with unprecedented goals of planting 100 million trees in forests and communities and inspiring 5 million tree planters by 2022.
With Tree City USA recognition, Jonesborough has demonstrated a commitment to effective urban forest management and doing its part to help address these challenges for the Town of Jonesborough residents now and in the future. Learn more about the program at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA