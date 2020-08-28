Jonesborough Area Merchants and Service Association is celebrating its 10th anniversary of becoming an organization focused on promoting and serving local merchants. JAMSA is a merchant association consisting of local business owners and operated by volunteers.
JAMSA began organically after a few business owners shared their opinions about the need to have greater exposure in the surrounding area. Once the official establishment was done, JAMSA membership numbers grew quickly. Since becoming an organization, JAMSA has provided a platform for local businesses to come together and discuss common successes and opportunities to create a stronger community.
Since it was chartered in October 2010, JAMSA has raised over $76,000 through festivals, such as Chocolate Fest and Scoop Fest, and other fundraisers which have attracted visitors to downtown. JAMSA has also made charitable donations to the local Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry.
“The only way a food pantry operates successfully is if the people of the community get behind it. We are so grateful for all the donations JAMSA has given to the JAMA Food Pantry over the past 10 years. The Thanksgiving turkeys and the almost $9,000 in donations have made a real difference as we work together to feed the people of our community,” said Karen Lane, president of JAMA.
JAMSA has also donated and participated in multiple community events/causes such as Paws in Blue, Movies on Main, Art in the Park, Music on the Square and many more. Along with contributing to these community events, JAMSA has also partnered with the Town of Jonesborough on marketing campaigns throughout the year, including the “Rewind Time” campaign in 2019 which won a Pinnacle Award for Best TV Commercial.
“JAMSA is a true community organization. We do our best to create events that cause excitement in the area, that in turn help our Jonesborough merchants get their businesses out there and introduce them to new and returning customers”, said Kati Jenkins, JAMSA president and co-owner of Main Street Café.
“We then take a portion of every event’s profits and donate to local organizations, like the JAMA food pantry. We entertain the people that live here, we support the business owners that set up shop here, and we give back to those in need. It’s a beautiful circle of community that JAMSA is proud to be at the heart of.”
JAMSA has also been a leader with Jonesborough’s Small Business Recovery Fund by donating $5,000 and working with Main Street Jonesborough on fundraising efforts. This fund will provide immediate grants to Jonesborough’s small businesses. To donate to the recovery fund or to learn more, visit jonesborough.com.