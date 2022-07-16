JONESBOROUGH — The Friends of the Library in Washington County, Tennessee, will host a series of programs this week.
FOR ADULTS
• The book group will meet Wednesday, July 20, at 3 p.m. at the Jonesborough Library for a conversation about “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles. Please reserve a spot by visiting or calling the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.
• Mystery entertainer David Harter will present a Magic and Thought Reading Show for adults on Thursday, July 21, from 7-8 p.m. at the Jonesborough Library. The show is intended for adults 18 and older, and no registration is required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tail Waggin’ Tutors will be at the Jonesborough Library on Friday, July 22, from 4-5 p.m. to work with reluctant readers. Therapy Dogs International’s “Tail Waggin’ Tutors” program encourages children to read by a furry friend they can read to without judgment. The children learn to associate reading with being with the therapy dog and begin to view reading in a positive way. Over time, the child’s reading ability and confidence can improve because they are practicing their skills, which will make them enjoy reading even more. Free 15-minute sessions with Ty the Terrier are limited; registration is required.
Anyone interested in joining the Friends of the Library group should call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800 or the Gray Library at 423-477-1550.
