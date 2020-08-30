Have you spent part of your time at home researching your family’s past? If so, or if you’re interested in doing so, the Jonesborough Genealogical Society may be able to help.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the group will host its first-ever Virtual Genealogy Help Night via Zoom. In the age of COVID-19, it will be the group’s first help night since March.
And, like so many other things, it won’t be in its traditional format. With the Washington Co.-Jonesborough Library still closed, access to the Genealogy and History Center is not available. So, instead, those wishing to participate in the virtual help night can submit questions related to their struggles in genealogy, as well as getting started with it, for members to address.
The questions must meet two criteria: must be valid question and not just asking for look-ups or requesting genealogy be done for you, and can be broad in nature, but remain in the scope of family heritages of Jonesborough, Washington County (TN), or Northeast Tennessee and related topics.
Those wishing to participate should register via https://jgstn.org/virtual-genealogy-help-night/. A link to zoom will be sent to you. Registration and questions must be submitted by Sept. 1.
There’s no guarantee the group will be able to address every question, and similar questions may be grouped together. But it can’t hurt to ask if you’re interested in learning more about genealogy and how to get started or move forward in your own research.