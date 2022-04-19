JONESBOROUGH — The Jonesborough Genealogical Society will celebrate its 32nd anniversary and induct the Class of 2022 into its Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 23, at 9:30 a.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. The public is invited.
Dr. Candace Forbes Bright will present “The Importance of Minority Representation in Heritage Tourism” at the annual membership meeting, which will be dedicated to the late Elaine Scott Cantrell.
Maggie Rowe, who grew up in Maryland as the youngest of seven cousins, will be inducted into the society’s “Hall of Fame.” As a child, she often accompanied her mother and aunts on their genealogical hunts to graveyards, churches and libraries. At the National Archives in Washington D.C., she would sit for hours scrolling through miles of microfilm looking for ancestors. She remembers visits to Gettysburg to find their German ancestors, which eventually led to her traveling to Germany to visit living ancestors still there and to see her great-great-grandfather’s house.
Rowe moved to Greeneville, Tennessee, in 1986. With children of her own, it was many years before she could take up the search again. With the advent of computers, the internet, ancestry and DNA, and now with time on her hands, the search for family history began anew. In 2002, she began researching her father’s Irish side of the family.
Through her research, she has discovered connections through her first husband’s family to Robert Young, and even Charles Duncan, whose cabin is part of the Knob Creek Museum in Johnson City. She’s linked her husband’s family to Mary McKeehan Patton. In 2014, she was able to join the Jonesborough Genealogical Society. She has served on the board of directors since 2016. She is married to Robert Rowe and has two sons.
Bright, a resident of Jonesborough, is a professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at East Tennessee State University. Her research focuses on how we tell history in the United States and what that means for current race relations. She has published more than 20 articles and two books. Most recently, Bright co- authored “Remembering Enslavement: Reassembling the Southern Plantation Museum” (UGA Press, 2022). She is currently funded by NSF to study the role of museums in the landscape of minority representation.
The Jonesborough Genealogical Society was formed in 1990 when a group of local genealogists came together to create a genealogy collection at the Washington County-Jonesborough Library. On Aug. 22, 1990, the Jonesborough Genealogical Society column, “Digging for Your Roots,” first appeared in the Jonesborough Herald & Tribune. Today, the column has been revived and is in the Jonesborough Herald & Tribune each week.
The Jonesborough Genealogical Society meets on the fourth Saturday from January through October for Genealogical Day at the Washington County-Jonesborough Library. Genealogy Help Nights are also held on the second Saturday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the library. Learn more about the group at jgstn.org or find them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/tnjgs/). For details about the event, contact Chad Bailey, president, at 423-791-8295 or email info@jgstn.org.