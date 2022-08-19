Donation

Dr. T. Lisle Whitman, with Appalachian Orthopedics, and Eric Deaton, chief operating officer of Ballad Health, present a ceremonial check to Second Harvest Food Bank, representing $25,000 each from Ballad Health and Southern Appalachian Medical Management.

 Contributed/Ballad Health

Contributed

JOHNSON CITY — A joint effort between Ballad Health and Southern Appalachian Medical Management has resulted in strong outcomes for local patients — as well as a $50,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video