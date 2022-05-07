JONESBOROUGH — The McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School is expanding its programming and needs volunteer support to bring more art events to the community.
Volunteering at the McKinney Center is a great opportunity for anyone who has a passion for the arts, with a wide range of volunteer roles available including:
Supporting staff during events
Building (and riding on) floats for Jonesborough’s parades
Assisting children in making art projects at outreach events
Baking or bringing food for art show receptions
Distributing catalogs and fliers to area schools and businesses
Taking tickets, handing out programs and making guests feel welcome
During a recent survey of McKinney Center volunteers, one volunteer said, “I believe art is what we do for our souls, and it is the building blocks of culture in a society, therefore we need a place, such as McKinney Art Center, where all ages can go and learn.”
Individuals and groups looking for ways to support the arts in the region and to meet some great volunteers with shared values are encouraged to join the McKinney Center volunteer crew.
As a “Thank You,” a special Volunteer Appreciation event is held each summer with great food, fellowship and awards for the McKinney Center’s most dedicated volunteers.
Those interested in donating their time, energy and passion for the arts can fill out an application at McKinneyCenter.com or email the McKinney Center’s volunteer coordinator, Skye McFarland, at skyem@jonesboroughtn.org.