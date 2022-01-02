GRAY — Each year, the Tennessee Association of Mental Health Organizations recognizes organizations and individuals for their work and contributions in promoting and enhancing mental health services throughout Tennessee.
At its annual conference held Dec. 9-10 in Franklin, Johnson City Housing Authority Director Richard McClain was honored as the recipient of TAMHO’s 2021 Frank G. Clement Community Service Award.
McClain was nominated by Frontier Health.
Each year, TAMHO solicits nominees for the Frank G. Clement Community Service Award to honor an individual who has provided exemplary leadership and volunteer service on behalf of TAMHO or a TAMHO member organization to benefit the community at large.
McClain is an essential and invaluable Frontier Health community partner. He has consistently gone above and beyond to assist individuals in our community with mental health and substance abuse issues in their journey of recovery.
As the largest mental health organization in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, Frontier Health often works and collaborates with outside agencies and organizations throughout the region to meet the comprehensive needs of those it serves. In June 2020, Frontier Health received funds to assist victims of domestic violence who were affected by the pandemic and immediately reached out to McClain for assistance.
Frontier Health knew some victims would have COVID or underlying health conditions and not be comfortable receiving housing in the domestic violence shelter. McClain readily offered to assist by providing three large apartments through the Johnson City Housing Authority. He sent his team in to get the units ready and comfortable for families escaping difficult circumstances.
Because of this partnership, Frontier Health housed 21 families (53 individuals) who were victims of domestic violence. McClain ensured the units had WIFI access, so individuals and their families could work on employment and housing goals. He also had security cameras added to the outside of the units to improve safety for those receiving services through the domestic violence program. These families would not have had access to a safe haven without his support, a Frontier Health press release said.
“Richard continues to impress the board each time we meet, with not only how well the Housing Authority is oper-ating but even down to knowing things about each resident as I believe he knows them all personally. Richard embodies a servant leader that loves what he does and continually pushes himself and the team to get better each day. He truly cares for our community and for the city and wants it to be a much better place for everyone. I don’t know of a situation where Richard has not tried to help in some capacity when asked. He always works to try and find a great solution. We are lucky to have Richard McClain as our executive director, and l am excited to see where we continue to go with him!” said Colin Johnson, board chair for the Johnson City Housing Authority.
Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, co-occurring, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, and has been providing services since 1957. Its mission is to provide quality services that encourage people to achieve their full potential. Visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600 to learn more.