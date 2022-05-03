JOHNSON CITY — Martha Campbell Williams was recently awarded the DAR Women in American History Award and Medal from the John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. The award emphasizes the role of women in American History and their outstanding contributions to their communities.
Williams, a native of Johnson City, was chosen for her outstanding contributions in the nuclear regulatory field.
Following the award presentation, Williams discussed her career, which involved inspecting nuclear material accounting and control systems at nuclear fuel manufacturing facilities in the United States. She also worked for the International Atomic Energy Agency in the Department of Safeguards in Vienna, Austria, for eight years.
In 2005, she received a Meritorious Service Award for her outstanding contribution to the development and implementation of the Material Control and Accountability Inspection Program.
Since her retirement, Williams has worked as a consultant for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Division of International Nuclear Security, representing the DOE on IAEA working groups while lecturing on the importance of maintaining control over nuclear material. She has also done consulting work for the United Arab Emirates’ Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.
