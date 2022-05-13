JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Public Library is holding an art contest for all ages as part of the library’s annual summer reading program.
Submissions will be accepted from Wednesday, June 1, through Friday, July 1. Submissions can be dropped off at any library service desk.
This year’s summer reading theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” so artwork with a water or ocean theme is encouraged but not required. Please limit entries to one per person.
The art contest is divided into three age divisions: kids (ages 12 and under), teens (ages 13-18) and adults (ages 19 and older).
The winners from each division will be announced at the library’s LibCon on Saturday, July 9.
Children’s art will be displayed in the Children’s Library, and artwork by teens and adults can be viewed in the library’s Galleria through Saturday, July 30. Artwork and prizes must be collected from the library by July 30.
Call 423-434-4458 or visit jcpl.org/summer-reading for more information. Art contest questions can be emailed to summerreading@jcpl.org.
