Johnson City Lions Club selects new leadership

JOHNSON CITY — Doris Kaifa was recently elected Johnson City Lions Club president.
Kaifa was born in Monrovia, Liberia. She moved to the United States in 1999 to begin her career with the social work department of the Good Samaritan Ministries, Inc. She has worked for Good Samaritan Ministries for 11 years and currently serves as the manager/supervisor of Good Samaritan Ministries’ branch in Piney Flats.
She also is the director of her own nonprofit organization, Celebrate Life Ya Un’ Mission, Inc., which has been operating for the past six years to serve the underprivileged in the community.
Celebrate Life Ya Un’ Mission brings members of the community together while promoting inclusion between people of all statuses, and to empower the underprivileged in Northeast Tennessee. Celebrate Life Ya Un’ Mission celebrates birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and any event individuals would like to celebrate. It also celebrates the different cultures in the Tri-Cities at the Langston Centre in Johnson City.
Over 20,000 community members have been served through the Celebrate Life Ya Un’ Mission. Kaifa also runs an annual fashion show to promote the talent of the young people in the community.
Prior to being elected president, she served as the secretary of the Johnson City Lions Club for two years.
Kaifa earned an associate degree from Northeast State Community College and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from East Tennessee State University. She has a real estate license and currently works at Keller Williams Realty.
Kaifa lives a simple life. She loves to read and make new connections. Empowering the lonely and sharing Christ’s love, as in John 15: 12, is at the heart of everything she does. She has four daughters: Besiah, Zinnah, Joy and Precious.