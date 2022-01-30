Submitted by Steve Scheu
JOHNSON CITY — The fourth annual Johnson City Jazz Festival, a two-day celebration of live jazz music, is scheduled to return to the area with four bands from throughout the Southeast playing a variety of jazz styles at the Carnegie Hotel.
“After taking two years off, we are very excited to bring this great music genre back to the Carnegie and the region. We have heard from many fans that they have very much missed this event. We can’t wait for the festival to get back on track,” said Steve Scheu, one of the festival organizers.
Bill Perkins, a local jazz guitarist and the person responsible for organizing the performing musicians, said he too is very excited to be back at the Carnegie.
“This down time has been a very difficult time for musicians who want to perform together and for fans who want to experience great live music,” Perkins said. “We are thrilled all involved in the festival are gearing up for a great event in early March and hope everyone comes out to hear and support these very talented musicians.”
Performers include trombonist Rick Simerly, jazz vocalist Lenora Helm Hammonds, saxophonist Zoh Amba and drummer Kenneth Brown.
Organizers say they have worked hard to make the festival as affordable as possible. The cost for Friday and Saturday is $20 for each night, or $30 for both nights.
Carnegie Hotel, a major sponsor, is the venue for all shows, which will run from 8 to 11 p.m. each night. There is a special room rate for staying at the Carnegie during the event. To reserve, call the hotel directly at 423-979-6400 and say you are attending the Johnson City Jazz Festival.
For details or to buy tickets, visit http://www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com. Also, be sure to follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival). You can also email Steve Scheu at info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.