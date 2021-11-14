Food City and the Berry family are inviting the community to join their efforts to make Christmas a little brighter for needy children by donating to the Johnia Berry Toy Drive.
The drive, now in its 17th year, continues through Dec. 3. Specially marked collection containers are located at area Food City locations throughout the Tri-Cities.
“Johnia was extremely passionate about helping children and Food City is proud to be part of the annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive, which donates thousands of toys to needy children in our area each year,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
New, unwrapped toys for children ages infant to 14 can be dropped off at participating stores. The toys will be distributed on Dec. 6, the anniversary of Johnia’s death.
The Berry family has selected a number of local agencies to receive the toys, including Tri-State Children’s Home, Highlands Community Services — IDD Department, Safe Passage Women’s Shelter, Community Help Center of Northeast TN, Cumberland Mountain Community Services (of Cedar Bluff, Virginia) and HOPE Center of Greeneville, as well as local schools in Virginia and Tennessee.
Joan Berry started the toy drive in memory of her daughter Johnia, a young woman from the Tri-Cities, who was murdered in her Knoxville apartment in 2004. Johnia’s love for children prompted her family to honor her memory with the annual toy drive.