GREENEVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville and the Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District will hold their inaugural Building Hope Fundraiser on April 26 at First Baptist Church in Greeneville with Kingsport native and University of Tennessee basketball standout John Fulkerson as the keynote speaker.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an opportunity to meet Fulkerson for autographs and pictures, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Child Advocacy Center.
For ticket and table sponsorship information or to learn more about how you can help the Child Advocacy Center, call 423-422-4446, Ext. 3 or 5, or email cac3jd@gmail.com.
“We are thrilled to have John join us,” said Executive Director Deana D. Hicks. “From his success on the court to his giving nature, John is the epitome of how one individual can have a profoundly positive impact on their community.”
Fulkerson, a fan favorite who just wrapped up his sixth and final basketball season for the Vols, has two younger sisters and an older brother. He recently became a proud uncle and uses his platform regularly to help others.
While at UT, Fulkerson obtained his bachelor’s degree in sports management and is currently set to graduate in May 2022 with a master’s in agriculture, education, communications and leadership.
Since the NCAA changed rules allowing athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness, Fulkerson has partnered with brands true to himself — including Pal’s Sudden Service, Mayfield Dairy Farms, Northwestern Mutual, Gambuzza’s Barbershop and his own T-shirt line with Knoxville’s Nothing Too Fancy.
In addition to these partnerships, Fulkerson commonly accepts speaking engagements and public appearances to benefit local communities.
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville is a member of Kiwanis International and has been in service to children and the Greene County community since 1958. Comprised of local community members and volunteers, the club is dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.
The Child Advocacy Center in Mosheim is a nonprofit organization dedicated to healing the hurt of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse and neglect, while also facilitating the Child Protective Investigative Team in Greene, Hawkins, Hancock and Hamblen counties.
By combining the experience and expertise of the Department of Children’s Services, law enforcement, prosecutors, medical personnel, mental health and juvenile court, the team reduces trauma and more effectively investigates allegations of severe child abuse.
Last fiscal year, the Child Advocacy Center provided 1,077 services to 682 children and their families.