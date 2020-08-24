150 years ago, an organization formed that would inevitably become one of the most important sources of help for children. The Shriners became synonymous with offering much-needed support to children and their families during some of the toughest moments of their lives.
Fifty-two years after the Shriners began, Shriners Hospitals started opening around the country, offering family-centered medical assistance for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, port wine birth marks, cleft lips and palettes, and speech therapy. These conditions were eligible for care, and received all service required, regardless of the family’s financial position. The Shriners literally became lifesavers for the families they helped.
In Kingsport, the Jericho Shriners are made up of members from all walks of life, with one common mission: to help children. These individuals are all volunteers who pay dues. “The (dues) help provide drivers with money to help feed the children they are transporting, and they can eat where they want, whether at the hospital or a restaurant,” member James Moody says. “These drivers get up early to help with transports to and from hospitals.” The hospitals include Greenville, South Carolina; a new hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, (associated with the University of Kentucky), and a burn center in Cincinnati, Ohio (soon to be Dayton).
“We don’t usually know the family personally,” recorder and administrator Herb Kennedy explains. “The children that are in the Shriner hospital system, we will help pay for their gas, food, lodging and flights. Sometimes they need emergency flights; we help with that too.” The emergency flights are medical planes that come equipped with everything needed to assist a patient medically in transit to the hospital and can cost anywhere from $36,000 to $40,000 per flight.
But for these selfless Shriners, it isn’t about the money, it is always about the children. “Our primary goal is to help children” Jericho Shriner CEO and Potentate Danny Crum states. “Be the example.”
Currently, there are 900 kids on the roll at Jericho Shriners, with 530 helped in 2020. “Our mission is to help kids from birth to 18 years old,” Herb begins, “and our motto is ‘No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child.’”
The Jericho Shriners have a hospital coordinator within the Temple that makes the calls to volunteers when a need arises for transportation to hospitals. This way, there is always someone ready and waiting to assist in whatever way is needed for the families. In addition to the availability for medical needs, these Shriners are also available for uplifting and positive happenings as well.
“We have parties for the families here at the Temple, though this year we will probably be doing drive-by parties for the kids,” Shriner Pete Rambo says. “We also do Easter egg hunts, too.”
The Jericho Shriners also make sure to educate and inform not only the families but the community about various ways to give, how to identify different symptoms, and to tell the stories that will give hope and faith to all who read them.
The Jericho Shriners make it their job to make a difference in the lives of children who need them to get through the next step. By being an ever-important example, the Shriners bring about much-needed change and care to those who need it the most. But they could always use your help.
“Let’s work together to make Jericho Shriners more visible within the community,” Crum says. “I challenge each of you to get involved or stay involved.”
For more information on The Jericho Shriners, you can call toll free at (800) 237- 5055 or visit www.jerichoshrine.com. To donate, visit the website or donate via PayPal. To become a member, contact Herb Kennedy at (423) 323-1982.