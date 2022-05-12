MENDOTA, Va. — Jeep Fest 2022, a fund-raising effort for the Mendota Community Center, is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center.
Jeeps of all makes and models are welcome. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, food and more. Live music will be provided by Holly Ann and Dirt Road Rising.
Officials with Friendship Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be on site with display vehicles and “fun stuff.”
Ever wanted to test your skills at throwing an ax? Highlands Axe Company will be set up for ax throwing.
Appalachian Jeep Crew will be on site to assist with parking and will lead an afternoon ride across Clinch Mountain, which will conclude the event.