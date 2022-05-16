Submitted by Joy Moore
JOHNSON CITY — Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will encourage everyone to “Jazz Up Garden Life with Sedges” on Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at BrightRidge Auditorium, 2600 Boones Creek Road (Hwy. 354), in Johnson City.
Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS), the program is free. The public is invited; no registration is needed. For more information, email sapsnews@gmail.com.
Sedges (Carex spp) are a large group of grass-like perennial plants that are great garden solvers, offering beauty in the garden while also serving an important role in the life cycle of many insects, birds and animals. With over 2,000 species of Carex hailing from around the world, including many North American natives, sedges offer solutions to gardeners in search of interesting plant combinations and innovative design concepts.
Conlon will detail why gardeners are waking up to sedges for their variegated and colorful foliage, their outperformance in containers, and their use as great companion plants with favorite garden perennials.
An active garden writer and speaker since his retirement from the University of Tennessee in 2011, Conlon has been a professional horticulturist for over 45 years and is the creator and content provider of the gardening website whatgrowsthere.com. He currently speaks at Master Gardener classes in Tennessee and presents garden club talks and nursery/landscape programs in Tennessee and other states. In addition, he contributes articles to “Tennessee Gardener” and other garden/trade magazines, organizes garden tours throughout Tennessee and nearby states, and consults with gardeners, commercial landscapers and growers.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Conlon attended Cornell University (bachelor’s degree), University of Delaware (master’s degree) and Michigan State University. He has served on the SAPS board since its inception including two terms as president. Other memberships include Perennial Plant Association, Garden Writers Association, American Conifer Society, and Tennessee Nursery and Landscape Association.
Conlon and wife Jane are the proud parents of four children and five grandchildren. His hobbies include gardening, photography and writing.