JONESBOROUGH — The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will host a Spring Shop Hop on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the downtown area.
Customers will be rewarded for shopping local by receiving $10 in JAMSA coins for every $50 spent at participating JAMSA businesses. The total spent is based on the pre-tax amount and can be cumulative across multiple businesses. Participants are encouraged to visit as many businesses as possible.
Participants must pick up a Shop Hop Passport at a participating business on Saturday, April 2. Each business will be required to stamp the card and indicate the pre-tax sales amount for every qualifying purchase.
When participants are finished shopping, they will visit the JAMSA tent beside the Washington County Courthouse to collect their JAMSA coins. JAMSA coins come in increments of $5 and can be used at participating JAMSA businesses like a gift card. The more spent, the more that can be earned towards the next purchase.
Visit the JAMSA Facebook page to see what each shop or restaurant will be offering during the event.