Each summer, the Jacob Wolfe Family Association holds its annual reunion in Scott County, Virginia. This year, because of the pandemic, the reunion will not be held in August.
The association usually awards a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior who meets the requirements. This year, the Board of Directors has decided to award all three applicants a scholarship.
“They were all excellent students and worked diligently to fulfill the requirements for the scholarship,” Helen Lemmons explained. “Congratulations to all of you! Make us proud.”
The scholarship recipients are:
Danielle Margarette Brickey, daughter of Tracy B. Brickey and Michael L. Brickey, Jr. of Dungannon, Virginia, is a descendant of Jacob McDaniel Wolfe, a son of Jacob and Jalah Wolfe. She attended Gate City High School, belonged to the Forensics and Drama Clubs, was an AIM Scholar, a TN/VA Scholar, the business ad editor of the yearbook and a member of the National Honor Society. She participated in sports as a member of the basketball and soccer teams, and also enjoys golf. Her passion is songwriting and singing. Her English teacher said she is an incredibly talented singer/songwriter, has a tremendous work ethic and determination, is a thoughtful writer, analytical thinker and an impressive problem solver. Danielle had a 95.033 GPA her senior year and has always been on the honor roll in school
Emily Cecilia Wolfe, daughter of Melissa and James R. Wolfe of Woodstock, Georgia, is a descendant of Dionysius, son of Jacob and Jalah. She has two sisters. She attended Woodstock High School, was an excellent student, and ranked 16 out of 543 in her class. She belonged to the National Honor Society, Student Government Association, Science National Society, Mathematics Team, and Beta Club. She has been a volunteer at Woodstock City Church for the last three years, and her leader praised her for demonstrating dedication and professionalism in her volunteer role. She has been a positive influence in the lives of her small group each Sunday. She is passionate in serving in her community, reliable, and has a positive attitude. She has maintained an impressive 100.464 weighted GPA while completing 15 Advanced Placement classes. She participated in volleyball six years and worked hard to earn enough money to help pay for college expenses. She was also awarded a Zell Miller Scholarship which will pay for tuition at the University of Georgia and plans to major in psychology.
Rachael Leann Wolfe, daughter of William Daniel Wolfe, Jr., and Melissa Ryans Wolfe of Kingsport, attended Sullivan South High School where she earned a 4.0 GPA and received numerous honors. She served as president of the Key Club, Student Council rep, vice president of National Honor Society, and was a member of International Thespian Society, HOSA and National Beta Club. She is a TN/VA Scholar Work who earned a Work Ethics Diploma. She has received multiple achievement awards, including the President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence. She was a member of the volleyball team and worked at TJ Maxx as a cashier. Rachael participated in a church group, volunteered at Girls Inc., Shades of Grace, The Melting Pot and Ronald McDonald House. She attended Northeast State as a dual enrollment student and will attend ETSU to major in Rehabilitative Health Science, aiming for a master’s in Speech Language Pathology. She also received the ETSU Provost Academic and Alumni Legacy scholarships.