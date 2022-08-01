Homegrown Tomato Fest, sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society and the City of Kingsport Farmers Market, celebrates the juicy red fruit in all its glory. The free event features contests, tastings and refreshments, growing advice, kids’ activities, and fun for all ages.
The contests for Best Tasting, Biggest, Prettiest, Ugliest, Most Bizarre and/or Best Dressed tomatoes will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, at Homegrown Tomato Fest XVI.
CONTRIBUTED/JOYMOORE
KINGSPORT — The 16th Homegrown Tomato Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
The annual celebration of the juicy red fruit will feature tomato contests, free tomato tastings (including many heirloom varieties), free tomato refreshments, growing advice, activities for kids, and fun for the whole family.
The Homegrown Tomato Fest is sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society and the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Local growers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to gather their finest and/or funkiest tomatoes, and enter them in the contests for Best Tasting, Biggest, Prettiest, Ugliest, Most Bizarre and/or Best Dressed Tomato.
Admission is free, there are no entry fees and everyone is welcome to enter.
Entry forms may be downloaded from the SAPS website (www.saps.us) or picked up at the event. Entries will be accepted from 9 to 10 a.m. for all contests at the Kingsport Farmers Market SAPS table, and winners will be announced after 10 a.m.
The Kingsport Farmers Market is located at Center and Clinchfield streets.
SAPS is a nonprofit, educational organization interested in promoting sound horticultural practices in homes and communities it serves. Members are horticulturists, Master Gardeners, and gardening hobbyists. Membership is open to anyone with an interest in gardening, whether a beginner or an expert.