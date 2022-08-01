KINGSPORT — The 16th Homegrown Tomato Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

The annual celebration of the juicy red fruit will feature tomato contests, free tomato tastings (including many heirloom varieties), free tomato refreshments, growing advice, activities for kids, and fun for the whole family.

