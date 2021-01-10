Valentine’s Day is just over a month away and that means it’s time to show us “What Love Looks Like” to you!
Each February, Sunday Stories celebrates love all month long with its special Sunday Scrapbook sections featuring photos illustrating “What Love Looks Like.” Because it’s been such a rough year and because our space is limited, we’re going to get an early start and kick things off on Jan. 31.
That means it’s time to choose the photo that best exemplifies “What Love Looks Like” to you. Do your parents or grandparents have a love story for the ages? Is it your spouse or significant other who best illustrates what love looks like to you? Maybe it’s your children or grandchildren.
Whether it’s a couple, family members or friends, be sure to tell us who’s in the photo and why it exemplifies what love looks like to you — and remember to include your name and a way to contact you (in case we need more information).
The deadline for this year’s entries will be Monday, Feb. 1.With limited space in print, submissions received after the deadline may only appear online.
There are two ways to submit photos. You can email the photo and story to sundayscrapbook@timesnews.net with What Love Looks Like in the subject line. Or, you can mail it to: Sunday Scrapbook, Attn: Carmen Musick, Kingsport Times-News, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, Tenn. 37662. Mailed photos must be postmarked by Feb. 1.
Check out Sunday Stories each week, beginning Jan. 31, to see “What Love Looks Like” in our weekly scrapbook section, or view the weekly gallery online at timesnews.net.