Hello, friends and neighbors! It’s that time again — time to shop St. Paul’s Christmas Bazaar. Our “small church with a big and caring heart” is so excited to continue this fundraiser. All proceeds benefit the shared church ministries of the Kingsport Community Ministry Center (KCMC) and Laundry Love, as well as St. Paul’s Day School & Kindergarten. So, you are helping others and shopping with a purpose!
We’ve made some BIG changes to make holiday shopping safe and easy this year.
An online store is open through Friday, Nov. 20, at www.stpaulsbazaar.com. Shoppers can purchase and pay online, then choose curbside pickup at St. Paul’s on Saturday, Nov. 21, or have their order shipped. Free local (Kingsport) delivery is offered for orders over $100.
Over the past decade, the Bazaar has become a regional “go-to” maker’s mecca. This year is no different, except now you have two weeks to browse and buy!
So, if you’re an art lover, fashionista, foodie, or gift-giver extraordinaire, we’ve got you covered. Artisan crafts? Check. Jewelry art? Check. Home and holiday décor? Check. Baked goods and homemade soup? Check. Helping your community? Check. Check.
The Bazaar showcases unique items made by St. Paul’s parishioners and friends. Paige Kramer, our “crafter-in-chief,” tells me you’ll find original artwork; home and holiday décor; knitted, needlecraft and woodworking goods; stocking stuffers; and gifts for kids, family, pets, teachers and more.
This year’s wares include vintage-styled trinkets and treasures. Alice Pitchie, our lead “resident artist,” is a master of re-purposed and up-cycled jewelry art. Repeat customers will vouch for me on this.
It’s also no secret that our frozen soup and baked goods always sell out fast, but this year you can scoop the competition with a pre-order. A pre-order means you purchase and pay on the website, then pick up curbside on Saturday, Nov. 21. All our soups are homemade, then frozen. All you have to do is microwave the quart container and serve. This year we’re cooking up six savory recipes: chicken and wild rice, spinach sausage bean, beef and vegetable, chicken tortilla, taco fiesta, and an old favorite … beer cheese. Mmm! Mmm! Good!
And, don’t forget about dessert … Our online bake sale includes freshly made cakes, cookies, candy, pies, jams, jellies, sweet breads and more. Your tummy deserves more yummy.
Folks, this year marks St. Paul’s 12th Annual Christmas Bazaar. While we’ll really miss seeing you in person, we hope you’ll shop with us online. We’ve been blessed by your faithful patronage. God’s blessings to you and yours this holiday season.
St. Paul’s Episcopal is the church with the “big red doors” at the corner of Watauga and Ravine, near Holston Valley Medical Center. To learn more, call (423) 245-5187 or visit www.stpaulskingsportdioet.org.