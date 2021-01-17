There’s nothing we love more in Sunday Stories than connecting with our community. It’s what our community scrapbooks are all about. And you — and your best shots — make them happen.
Recently, we invited readers to share their favorite snow day photos. The best of those were included in Sunday's edition.
In coming weeks, we’ll highlight one of Sunday Stories’ most popular projects of the year: What Love Looks Like.
Each February, we celebrate love all month long with special community scrapbooks featuring pictures showing “What Love Looks Like” to our readers. Because it’s been such a rough year and because our space is more limited than in past years, we’re going to get an early start and kick things off on Jan. 31.
That means it’s time to choose the photo that best exemplifies “What Love Looks Like” to you. Whether it’s a couple, family members or friends, be sure to tell us who’s in the photo and why it’s what love looks like to you. Be sure to include your name and a way to reach you (just in case we need more details).
The deadline is Monday, Feb. 1. With limited space in print, some submissions (including those received after deadline) may only appear online.
You can email your photo and story to sundayscrapbook@timesnews.net with What Love Looks Like in the subject line. Or, mail it to: Sunday Scrapbook, Attn: Carmen Musick, Kingsport Times-News, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, Tenn. 37662. Mailed photos must be postmarked by Feb. 1.
Check out Sunday Stories each week, beginning Jan. 31, to see “What Love Looks Like,” or view the weekly gallery online at timesnews.net.