Submitted by Aly Collins
GREENEVILLE — Arts and crafts, entertainment and activities for all ages will fill the streets of downtown Greeneville, May 21-22, as the Greene County Partnership’s annual Iris Festival returns for its 27th year.
Arts and crafts booths will be positioned along College and Academy streets with a wide variety of items for purchase including several types of jewelry, quilts, metal art, handspun pottery, fused glass, paintings, wreaths, handmade clothing, wood signs, hot sauces, dips, spices and, of course, perennial irises. The Merchants’ Market will feature a varied selection of products, from boutique clothing and promotional items to face painting and more.
Food vendors will offer everything from fresh homemade doughnuts and Egyptian cuisine to bloomin’ onions and spiral spuds. Booths will also feature vendors specializing in festival favorites like cotton candy, ice cream, fruit kabobs, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and snow cones.
There’ll be two entertainment stages with singing and dancing throughout the festival. The singing stage will feature live performances in a variety of genres, including country, bluegrass, rock, pop and gospel. The dance stage will feature various styles as well, from clogging to line dancing.
Members of the Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee and local musicians will also offer street performances throughout the festival.
The second annual Keep Greene Beautiful Iris Festival Walk will be held Saturday at 8 a.m. It starts at First Baptist Church and will wind through historic downtown Greeneville. The entry fee for walkers is $30. A special group rate of $20 per person is available for groups of five or more.
The seventh annual “Sundown on Depot” car show, which will feature hundreds of cars, trucks and bikes, will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street. Organizers of the show have pledged all proceeds from the event to Holston United Methodist Home for Children. Registration for any vehicle is $10. Additional information is available online at www.sundownondepot.com.
The 18th Annual Iris Festival Pageant will start at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Greeneville High School. The pageant will feature eight different age categories ranging from 0-11 months to 16 years and older.
The BRAGco. (Bicycle Ride Across Greene County) is Sunday at 7:30 a.m. The 67.3-mile ride is designed to display all of Greene County’s glory from historic downtown Greeneville to the rolling hills of Greene County, climbing and weaving along the Nolichucky River. The BRAGco. entry fee is $45; the event is limited to 40 riders.
For a complete schedule of events or to learn more, call 423-638-4111 or visit www.greenevilleirisfestival.com.