Jessie van Eerden

Award-winning author Jessie van Eerden will be in Bristol for two presentations on Monday, Sept. 12. Both lectures are free and open to the public.

BRISTOL — As part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness,” King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will welcome award-winning author and West Virginia native Jessie van Eerden for a pair of lectures this week in Bristol.

Van Eerden is the author of the portrait essay collection “The Long Weeping” and three novels, “Glorybound,” “My Radio Radio” and “Call It Horses,” which won the 2019 Dzanc Books Prize for Fiction.

