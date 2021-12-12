Contributed
When Innovation Academy students arrived for the school’s STEM Night, they entered the scene of a violent crime that needed to be solved. Like all good science- based sleuths, they got to work immediately, combining the skills they had already learned in the classroom with the guidance of local and state law enforcement partners to process the scene.
With the help of partners from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsport Police Department’s Bomb Squad, Innovation Academy students and their family members were introduced to a wide variety of crime scene processing and laboratory testing techniques, including latent print processing, mock firearm analysis, TMB + P testing, mock DNA testing and alternate light source testing.
After participants chose the testing methodologies they wanted to attempt, they were provided a series of results. During the testing, subject matter experts from the TBI and SCSO shared insights regarding techniques, available tools and decision making. KPD’s Bomb Squad even provided a demonstration of some of the robotics used in the field to defuse or eliminate the threat of explosives.
“I was thrilled to be a part of STEM Night at Innovation Academy. I wanted to develop an experience for the students that was both engaging and informative,” said Terra Asbury, a forensic scientist with the TBI.
“I was very impressed with many of the students’ attention to detail and (their) decision-making skills. I feel that the event was exciting and educational for everyone involved,” Asbury said.
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are what drives many of the experiences in the school, and the activities and presentations of the TBI, SCSO and KPD’s Bomb Squad provided insight into real-world applications for each category within STEM.
“These types of STEM Night events are invaluable,” said Brandee Bridges, an English and coding teacher at Innovation Academy. “When Innovation Academy students are presented with hands-on STEM opportunities, they draw from their previous classroom knowledge, which in turn allows them to effortlessly segue into real-world problem-solving situations.”
Innovation Academy uses project-based learning to blend the Tennessee state standards covered in the classroom with practical applications in everyday life. The school’s STEM Nights are an opportunity for families and the community to witness the unique characteristics of the STEM-based school and enter the learning environment to observe the work the students are contributing to in the program.
“The quest for knowledge occurring outside the classroom walls provides students with authentic learning opportunities that will resonate with them for a lifetime,” Bridges explained. “That is what Innovation Academy is all about.”
STEM Nights also serve as an opportunity to recruit new students who may be interested in further exploring the world of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Innovation Academy of Northeast Tennessee is located inside Sullivan Central Middle School (the former Sullivan Central High School building) on Shipley Ferry Road in Blountville. Families interested in sending students in grades 6 through 8 to the hands-on institution can find information online at www.sullivank12.net/ia/.