In July, as part of the park’s 50th birthday celebration, Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and the Times News invited you to share your stories and memories in the “I Am Bays Mountain” contest. We asked: What does Bays Mountain Park mean to you? What special memories does it hold? Fifteen weeks and nearly 60 stories later, we can’t imagine a more meaningful way to close out this year-long celebration than to share just a few of the things we learned.
Like so many of us, Norman Blue grew up in Kingsport and has fond memories of trips to Bays Mountain Park. It was there where he’d take barge rides, see planetarium shows and explore nature trails with his parents, Carl and Christa, and sister, Annetta (Kirk). It’s where the family would entertain out-of-town visitors. It’s where his cousins would run ahead and hide under the bridge to play the troll. It’s where his family, like so many others, laughed together, learned together and made beautiful memories.
Norman shared his story about this ‘special place’ during week eight of the contest. On Tuesday evening, he was awarded the grand prize — a lifetime membership to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium — during a special Bays Mountain book launch celebration at the Times News. The books, one a commemorative history book and the other a children’s book, are currently available in a special bundle for $39 online at baysmountain.com/books.
“It is just one of the most amazing places, and the fact that city leaders came up with a way to preserve it for us to still be enjoying 50 years later is really something to celebrate,” Norman said. “The older you get, the more you realize how important it is to have these treasures and to preserve them for future generations. When you’re a kid, you never think about that — how it got there or what it took to make it possible.”
Norman’s story, featured on page 8 of today’s edition, mirrored the sentiments of dozens of others — each one compelling, inspiring and meaningful.
“Reading the personal ‘I Am Bays Mountain’ stories has been such a wonderful journey into the lives of those who have experienced Bays Mountain Park in such informative and influential ways over the first 50 years,” said Park Manager Rob Cole. “It absolutely confirms that the park’s mission as a nature preserve, a state designated natural area and a regional educational and recreational hub is and always has been the correct choice and one that has made impacts in our lives that run deep and are passed on from generation to generation. Reflecting its original purpose, may that always be true of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium,” Cole said.
The entries in the “I Am Bays Mountain” contest created a beautiful tapestry of the park’s special place in the collective life cycle of our community.
“I have had a blast, over the past 15 weeks, reading the ‘I am Bays Mountain’ articles. It is amazing to read about the variety of experiences and the impact ‘the mountain’ has made on the community,” said Megan Krager, senior naturalist at the park.
The contest has shown Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium to be the backdrop for first dates, proposals and weddings, the site of summer camps and first jobs, a playground for adventure and rebirth, and a respite from the craziness of a worldwide pandemic. As families have made it a part of their lives, it’s become a lifeline between generations and a treasured place to share.
“My mom made it a tradition every year around Fun Fest to walk around the lake. We’ve done it since I was very small, and there’s a favorite bench we like to always sit at near a small bridge. I will carry on that tradition whenever my mother passes one day and sit on our favorite bench and think of her,” Rachael Wagner wrote.
For many, the park and its trails are a key element to fitness and a regular part of staying healthy — mentally and physically. “Bays Mountain Park is special to me because it helped to springboard the beginning of an active lifestyle,” Vicki Seal wrote. Veronica Kennard called it “a saving grace.”
“I was working in a dental office that shut down for seven weeks. Bays Mountain was a saving grace for me during this time! When all the state parks closed, Bays Mountain kept their hiking trails open to the public. In the course of seven weeks, I visited the park one to three times weekly, completing every single trail inside the park. Not only was I able to stay physically active during this time, but I was able to take my stress and worry to the trail and leave it there. On the trails, COVID didn’t seem to exist,” Veronica wrote in her entry.
For others, the park’s educational programming launched careers. “My first love of science and nature was born right there,” Lori Ensor wrote of the park. After high school, Lori earned a degree in ecology and evolutionary biology — a career that’s taken her all over the southern United States from jobs in the oilfield industry to wetlands research in the Everglades.
Each of you have added a whole new layer to the collective history of the park and helped us understand what it truly means to say, “I Am Bays Mountain.”
“Thank you all for sharing your personal family stories,” Krager said, adding the park staff strives every day to create opportunities for 50 years of more memories by upholding the park’s mission.
“Bays Mountain is like a magnet,” she said. “It draws you in, leaving one wanting more.”
So, here’s to the next 50 years.