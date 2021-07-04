From staff reports
Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium has been part of the fabric of this community for 50 years! That’s why we want YOU to help us celebrate her golden anniversary.
Beginning this month, the Times News and Bays Mountain Park are teaming up for the “I Am Bays Mountain” 50th anniversary contest celebrating what Bays Mountain Park means — and has meant — and the impression it’s left on the people who’ve visited over the years, be it with school groups, family members or on their own.
Tell us in 600 words or less what Bays Mountain Park means to you or share your fondest memories of the park for a chance to win great prizes — including a lifetime membership — in the “I Am Bays Mountain” contest.
To enter, all you have to do is visit the contest section at TimesNews.Net, beginning July 11, and share your “I Am Bays Mountain” story (and related photos, if available) for a chance to win one of the weekly or monthly prizes.
• One winner each week — the person who submits the most compelling story — will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and have their submission published in the Times News’ Sunday Stories edition.
• One monthly winner (from July through October) will be randomly selected from all entries and will win one of four fabulous prizes:
— a private barge ride (up to 20 guests) or
— a private zip line experience (up to 15 guests) or
— a private wolf program and howling experience (up to 10 guests) or
— a private planetarium program (up to 20 guests).
Then, in November, the person who submitted the most compelling story of all during the July 11-Oct. 31 contest entry period will win the grand prize: a Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium lifetime membership, valued at $1,000 and good for free entrance and parking, plus access for up to 6 people to all public scheduled programs (based on availability) for life!
The contest runs from July 11 through Oct. 31. The weekly winner will be featured in Sunday Stories every Sunday beginning July 25. The grand prize winner will be selected Nov. 1 and announced in the Nov. 7 edition.
We can’t wait to hear how Bays Mountain Park has touched your lives and those of your family and friends.