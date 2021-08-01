Editor’s note: Congratulations to our first monthly winner, Bob Spivey. As the July winner, Bob and his wife, Becky, will receive a private barge ride for up to 20 people. Each monthly winner is randomly selected from all entries received to date.
By Bob Spivey
When I met my wife, I didn’t have two nickels to rub together. Just a broke 21-year-old with not a lot to offer. I asked her out, and she actually said yes!
I had no idea where to take her, so I decided to take her to Bays Mountain for the day. We had the best time. We checked out all the exhibits, and took the barge ride, then we hiked the entire lakeside trail.
I will never forget that day as long as I live, and I don’t think she will either. We celebrated our 30th anniversary on June 15. We frequently took our kids there when they were growing up, and we still go on a regular basis.
I’m proud to be from Kingsport and I’m proud of Bays Mountain.