KINGSPORT — A packed house filled the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce to hear Hunter Wright (Kingsport mayor from 1985-1995) reflect on the city’s role in winning World War II.
The fledgling city of industries was only 26 years old with a population of 14,000 extending from Fairview Avenue on the northwest to Lamont Street on the southeast.
Great Britain and Canada entered World War II in 1939. They quickly learned that TNT was no match for the German’s secret weapon — U-boats.
British and Canadian scientists began developing an explosive called Royal Defense Explosive (RDX) that was capable of sinking Hitler’s killer submarines.
But they couldn’t quite perfect the process of mass production.
In November 1941 (before Pearl Harbor), the U.S. War Department asked Eastman Chemical to develop a pilot plant to produce RDX at Wexler Bend (where John B. Dennis Highway crosses the Holston River).
Eastman scientists proved they could successfully produce 30 pounds of the explosive each hour.
But that wasn’t enough.
A second pilot plant was authorized by the War Department.
This time, it was built on Horse Creek at the foot of Bays Mountain and produced 120 pounds per hour.
It was February 1942, and the United States was now fully involved in World War II. The first shipment of explosives left Kingsport in April 1942 bound for Yorktown Arsenal in Virginia. By June 1942, the War Department authorized a mass production facility.
“Area A” (45 acres) was built along the Holston River at Wilcox Drive while “Area B” (6,828 acres) was assembled in Hawkins County.
“Think about the effort required to assemble the land, build 200-plus buildings, 27 miles of railroad, three bridges, and infrastructure to support it — electricity, water, wastewater — and start mass production in 24 months,” Wright explained.
“The Civic Auditorium was turned into a gigantic drafting room as 200 Eastman employees worked around the clock to produce buildable plans,” he added.
As 18,000 construction workers poured in from across the country, the town’s overall population swelled to 51,000. There was no Stone Drive. There was one primary bridge at Rotherwood. “At shift change they say you could walk on car roofs from Broad Street to Hawkins County,” Wright said.
“There was not enough housing or hotel rooms to meet the need,” he explained. “A call went out to the people of Kingsport to take these workers into their homes.”
“As an 8-year-old boy, I recall my sister being relocated to my room, me onto a cot, and two workers — strangers to each other — sharing a double bed in our home,” he said. “We only had one bathroom, and mother worked out a schedule. It was happening all over town.”
“East Market and Main streets were converted into a huge trailer camp,” he said. “The country club — then located along Lamont Street near today’s Mafair Church — was quickly converted to ‘speed brick’ cottages along Carolina and Pineola avenues. Duplexes were built in Cherokee Village along Sequoyah and Sewanee Drive on what used to be a small airport.”
As the world war raged, Kingsport felt its share of personal loss, too.
“In the 1200 block of Watauga Street alone, I remember three young men who were taken by war: the sons of Dr. E.W. Tipton (one of the city’s first doctors), Col. E.W. Palmer (head of Kingsport Press), and R.L. Peters (civic leader),” Wright said.
Around Christmastime in 1943, only six months after mass production began at Holston Ordnance Works, Eastman got another call from the War Department. This time, it was General Leslie Groves, director of a top-secret initiative called “The Manhattan Project.”
Groves wanted Eastman scientists and engineers to oversee construction at a place called Oak Ridge. Eastman president James C. White politely declined, saying we’d done all we could do. But the next day, the head of Kodak overruled him.
The rest, they say, is history.
Eastman and the people of Kingsport rose to the occasion … again.
According to the Tennessee Encyclopedia, “Holston Ordnance Works was fully operational by mid-1943 and the following year became the largest maker of high explosives in the world. At its peak, HOW employed nearly 7,000 people, 40% of them women. In 1943, TEC and HOW were awarded the coveted Army-Navy “E” for their contributions to the war effort. Employee morale was high at the Holston works, and the facility recorded only three work-related deaths between 1942 and 1945, none of them due to explosives.”