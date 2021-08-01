All things tomato will take center stage on Saturday, Aug. 7, as the Southern Appalachian Plant Society and Downtown Kingsport Association host the 16th annual Homegrown Tomato Fest at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
A total celebration of the juicy red fruit, the event features tomato contests, free tomato tastings (including many heirloom varieties), free tomato refreshments, cooking demonstrations, tomato-growing advice, tomato recipes, activities for kids, and fun for the whole family.
Community members are invited to gather their finest and/or funkiest tomatoes to enter in the contests for Best Tasting, Biggest, Prettiest, Ugliest, Most Bizarre and/or Best Dressed. Make an extra batch of your favorite salsa recipe and compete for bragging rights in the Best Salsa Contest.
Admission is free, and there are no entry fees for the events. Entry forms may be downloaded from the SAPS website, www.saps.us, or picked up at DKA or at the event. Entries will be accepted from 8 to 9 a.m. for all contests, and winners will be announced after 10 a.m.
The Kingsport Farmers Market is located downtown at the intersection of Center and Clinchfield streets. For additional information about Homegrown Tomato Fest, contact event chairman Dennis Marshall at (423) 288-3675 or email sapscontact2020@gmail.com.
SAPS is a regional nonprofit educational organization dedicated to providing learning opportunities about plants and gardening through programs, projects and member interactions. SAPS membership is open to anyone with an interest in gardening, whether a beginner or expert. Visit http://saps.us/ to learn more.