By Joey Strickler
Home is Bays Mountain. I was raised in the foothills of the mountain on Reservoir Road some 55 years ago. I was blessed to be able to see the beauty of Bays Mountain change as the seasons changed; the bold yellows, oranges, reds and browns of fall changing into the white snow- covered peaks of winter and then to the deep greens of spring and summer.
I had family members who helped build the reservoir; my great-uncle, Jess Crawford, was one of them, and he told me stories of the building of the dam. As a child, I always thought if the dam broke, we would all be flooded, like the pictures from Noah and the Ark.
The planetarium and the dam were always special places for me to visit while in elementary school at Sullivan Gardens Elementary. The bus ride up the mountain and seeing the dam was always so exciting, along with the thoughts of seeing the snakes and other animals. Carrying a bag lunch and having a picnic with your school friends made great memories. Of course, so did getting to buy a little souvenir to remember the day — whether it was a rubber snake or a rock.
Bays Mountain is the hidden jewel of Kingsport. I was blessed to be able to hunt on land adjacent to the park as a child and young man, which gave me an extreme respect and love for conservation and nature itself. That foundation of love for nature I still have to this day because of Bays Mountain Park.
The barge rides and the nature hikes are forever engraved in my mind. Watching the stars and planets come alive in the planetarium was breathtaking for me, just a kid from the country. The Steadman Farm building is such an awesome addition to the park. The photos in the building are a glimpse into our past community and my family.
Bays Mountain has been such a positive place in the hearts and minds of everyone who has visited it. I remember, as an older adult, going to the park and seeing some of our older folks sitting and talking about the way things used to be and their love for the park. Bays Mountain always has and will continue to bridge the gap between our children and our older citizens. Yes, Bays Mountain is my home. I may not live on that side of the mountain anymore, but my memories will always be of that special place where I learned so much about nature and conservation and about life ... all on Bays Mountain.