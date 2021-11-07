An art project created by award-winning artist John Paul Goncalves with help from Holston Home youth recently won top prize in the Two-Dimensional Category Division in the ArtPrize 2021 international art competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The category was comprised of about 650 total exhibits.
Goncalves’ project is called “Aging Out / 18 Years Old” and shines a light on the issue of youth who go through the foster care system and the struggles they face upon “aging out” or turning 18 years old and leaving the system. He is the art teacher at Holston United Methodist Home for Children in Greeneville.
The exhibit consists of seven portraits each representing the face of a young person who aged out of the system and features statistics, such as “20% will become homeless the day they age out of foster care.”
There are a total of 21,000 squares which represent the number of youth aging out. At least 21,000 youth age out of foster care each year in America and many do not have a support system in place, which leads to increased risk of becoming homeless or incarcerated.
Each portrait is made up of 3,000 small paper squares that are colored and angled to different degrees to create varying depths of shadow. When light shines at a certain angle on the squares, the image of a face appears, and every 18 seconds, the lighting changes from dark to light to show the faces.
The purpose of the art project is to ask families to consider the challenges of young people and how they might make a difference through becoming foster families or mentors.
This artistic endeavor expanded the worldview of the youth who helped with the project and presented many “firsts.” It was the first art project and exhibit that most of the youth had ever participated in. Going to help present the art to the public at ArtPrize provided the first airplane flight for all but one of the youth participants. And winning the category is a memory that will inspire these budding artists for a lifetime.
“Exposing kids to as many experiences and opportunities as we can is a significant role of ours at Holston Home, so we are glad our kiddos could help with this special project and travel to share it with others to bring attention to such an important issue,” said Bradley Williams, president of Holston Home. “At Holston, we’re unique in that we also provide services after 18 years old, connecting youth to caring adults who will encourage and guide them and teach them life skills like cooking and managing finances. We like to say, ‘once a Holston kid, always a Holston kid’ because we continue to be present to assist even older youth through our Christian ministry, independent living opportunities, and wide range of available services.”
“We need loving Christian homes who can share the good news and hope of Jesus Christ. Kids grow up and start their own families, and we see how foster families are an incredible asset, both now and down the road in helping them build the skills necessary to do it successfully and impact generations to come,” Williams said.
To learn more about foster care, mentoring or other ways to support children and young adults, visit www.holstonhome.org.