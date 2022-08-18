Hootenanny (n.): 1. An informal gathering where folk music is played in a party-like atmosphere (1950-60s) 2. An Appalachian colloquialism used as a placeholder name to refer to things whose names were forgotten or unknown (1930s. See doohickey, thingamajig, whatchamacallit) 3. A variation of the Scottish Gaelic word for New Year’s celebrations (15th century Gaelic. See Hogmanay)
KNOXVILLE — The East Tennessee History Center will host its first-ever History Hootenanny on Saturday, Aug. 20, and everyone is invited to come out and join the fun.
The event is being organized by the East Tennessee Historical Society and Knox County Public Library.
The free event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature genealogical workshops, live music, walking tours, historic house museum tours, a local history authors’ showcase, a used book sale, children’s activities and more.
History Hootenanny: A Celebration of East Tennessee History, Education and Fun will take place at the East Tennessee History Center, located at 601 S. Gay St., in downtown Knoxville.
It will celebrate all the best aspects of East Tennessee history. At its core is the Museum of East Tennessee History, where the region’s past lives every day. Guests are invited to explore the museum, taking in the pageantry of the 1982 World’s Fair in the feature exhibition, “You Should’ve Been There!” Guests can try their hands at family friendly activities in History Headquarters. Or stop by and interact with guest interpreters from local historic houses in the signature exhibition, “Voices of the Land: The People of East Tennessee.”
Live music in the museum’s galleries will be provided by the Shaw Hollow Boys and Wild Blue Yonder.
A local history author’s showcase featuring authors from Arcadia Publishing and an author panel discussion about how to publish will also be held. Authors scheduled to be present for book signings are: Joe Guy, Paul James, Jack Neely, Harry Moore, Fred Brown, Jessica Penot, L. Thomas Roberts and Dewaine Speaks.
A used book sale with the Friends of the Library will be ongoing throughout the day, and upstairs there will be a genealogy mini conference for those who want to research their family history.
Screenings of recent acquisitions by the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound and walking tours with Laura Still (Knoxville Walking Tours) and Jack Neely (Knoxville History Project) will be a part of the day’s activities.
Another highlight will be the History Express, which shuttles passengers to and from several of Knoxville’s historic house museums. Continuous shuttles depart from and return to Gay Street in front of the Krutch Park Extension, stopping for tours at Blount Mansion, James White’s Fort, and Mabry-Hazen House. A shuttle to historic Ramsey House will also be available; it will depart from and return to Mabry-Hazen House.
All these programs are representative of the component parts of the East Tennessee History Center, which actively works each day to make history relevant throughout the region. To learn more, visit the website at easttnhistory.org or call 865-215-8824.
