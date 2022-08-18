Hootenanny (n.): 1. An informal gathering where folk music is played in a party-like atmosphere (1950-60s) 2. An Appalachian colloquialism used as a placeholder name to refer to things whose names were forgotten or unknown (1930s. See doohickey, thingamajig, whatchamacallit) 3. A variation of the Scottish Gaelic word for New Year’s celebrations (15th century Gaelic. See Hogmanay)

KNOXVILLE — The East Tennessee History Center will host its first-ever History Hootenanny on Saturday, Aug. 20, and everyone is invited to come out and join the fun.

