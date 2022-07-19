Dr. William Kennedy will present ‘Jonesborough’s 19th Century Brick Buildings: Handmade Beauties’ — a look at the art of design in the walls and structures around town — during History Happy Hour on July 21 at the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum.
JONESBOROUGH — The Heritage Alliance’s History Happy Hour will feature a program with Dr. William Kennedy on Thursday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chester Inn Museum’s board room.
Participants can join in-person or stream live on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. The program is free and open to the public.
Kennedy has been instrumental in the Jonesborough historic preservation movement since the 1970s and was one of the founders of the Historic Jonesborough Foundation, which went on to form the Heritage Alliance.
Kennedy’s session is entitled “Jonesborough’s 19th Century Brick Buildings: Handmade Beauties.” He will show how skilled artisans mixed locally available raw materials to form beautiful brick buildings that are still enjoyed today. Kennedy will also show the art of design in the patterns of walls and specialized structures of buildings. He’ll show beautiful, close-up details and the meanings of those details.
History Happy Hour takes place on the third Thursday of the month through November at 6:30 p.m. The schedule for the year is available at heritageall.org and on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page.
The program offers insightful history to the public, fosters a collaborative relationship with various individuals and organizations, and increases the role of the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum as a community meeting place.
To learn more about the program, call the Heritage Alliance at 423-753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580. Or email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at heritageall.org/. Follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and all other Heritage Alliance programs.
