GREENEVILLE — The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society’s poplar contra dance events have a new home.
The dances will now be held the second and fourth Saturdays of September and October in Building 9 on the Tusculum University campus, 60 Shiloh Road in Greeneville, in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons.
Tickets are still $10 for adults and $5 for students, with a $25 family rate.
A live band and caller help veterans and newcomers alike enjoy the fun and festive atmosphere of contra dance. Contra dances are family friendly and alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free.
Contra dance is an energetic form of dance for all ages. It’s similar to square dance, but it is done in long lines rather than four-couple squares. No partner is needed, as it is tradition to change partners for each dance.
A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. The caller calls out the moves during each dance. Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Organizers also suggest individuals bring a water bottle; no concessions are available on site.
The next dance is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24. High Ground String Band with Nic Coker, Garrett Andrews and Art Shuster will perform. Diane Silver is the caller with Andy Sims on sound. Additional dances are scheduled for Oct. 8 with music by OKRA with Carla Huddleston and Oct. 22 with music by Crooked Pine with Marian Boatwright.