Contra Dance

Contra dance is an energetic form of dance for all ages.

GREENEVILLE — The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society’s poplar contra dance events have a new home.

The dances will now be held the second and fourth Saturdays of September and October in Building 9 on the Tusculum University campus, 60 Shiloh Road in Greeneville, in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons.

