Vibrant heritage music is still alive in the hills of Southwest Virginia. Even though there are several major venues on The Crooked Road closed due to the COVID impact, Southwest Virginia is open for music, business and exploration.
Major venues, such as The Floyd Country Store, Blue Ridge Music Center, Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace and Country Cabin II, are open or have music on limited schedules.
In addition, while other museums and venues like The Carter Family Fold, Blue Ridge Institute, Ralph Stanley Museum and Rex Theatre haven’t fully opened to the public, there are still plenty of opportunities to view performances online or listen to radio shows. The best resource for updated hours and event information is either The Crooked Road social media platforms or each venue’s social media.
“The Treasures of Fiddlers Mark and Maggie O’Connor” is being presented as a virtual event at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, by Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech in partnership with The Crooked Road. The event will be moderated by Dylan Locke, owner of Floyd Country Store and County Sales Music and director of Handmade Music School in Floyd, Virginia.
“TCR realizes the importance of partnering with existing venues in the region for quality and safe programming and promotion,” said Carrie Beck, executive director. for The Crooked Road. “The business of live entertainment, including concerts, has changed dramatically in the past several months and venues are learning the best way to proceed with presenting concerts as the musicians are finding the safest ways to play. If a visitor or resident of the area attends a concert or visits a museum, it will be under the state-mandated guidelines regarding safety.”