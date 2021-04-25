Submitted by Retha Cole
Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap will host its First Saturday Community Coffee House on Saturday, May 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. on the side lawn of the museum in the arbor area.
The Hillbilly Hippies will serve as the featured host for this month’s Coffee House event. Admission is free.
The Hillbilly Hippies consist of several local musicians. The band members are Dawn Bays, Mary Lou Carter, Roger Bays, Larry Mullins, Les Bailey and Joey O’Quinn. The Hillbilly Hippies have played at several local venues in the area.
The First Saturday Community Coffee House is an open-mic event and is open to all family-friendly performers. All interested musicians, storytellers and poets should arrive by 6:30 p.m. for sign-up and scheduling.
Due to current COVID guidelines in the state of Virginia, social distancing is required between those not in the same household. Masks are required inside all state-owned facilities. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be canceled. To learn more, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322.