KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park offers family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events weekly at Warriors’ Path State Park.
During the week of July 18, visitors can hike and explore, discover native trees and wildlife, try traditional crafts and life skills, and much more — and it’s all free. Highlights are included in Sunday Stories each week:
Monday, July 18
4 p.m. — Bike Hike to the Overlook: Let’s travel together on bicycle and on foot to search for signs of the people and wildlife that have traveled here. Pedal on down to the camp store. All riders must wear a bicycle helmet, and children 10 or under must be accompanied by an adult.
9 p.m. — Mis-Identification: Come discover the truth about some of the park’s most misunderstood and mis-identified animals. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Tuesday, July 19
9:30 a.m. — Wake Up Lake Shore: It’s wakeup time on the Lake Shore Trail. Meet at the main bathhouse for a morning stroll.
1 p.m. — Junior Rangers/Trail Cleanup: Help make the park a cleaner, healthier environment, and begin to earn your Junior Ranger badge. Meet at the main bath house, and be prepared to get dirty.
9 p.m — Lamp-Lit Night Hike: Take a “de-light-full” hike through the dark forest. We’ll light up the trail with old-timey kerosene lanterns, and discover a “new world” of life after dark. We’ll supply the lanterns, but children should bring flashlights instead for safety. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot at the end of Freeman Road in Blountville.
Wednesday, July 20
9:30 a.m. — Devil’s Backbone Hike: Come hike to the high places, and get some new views of the park land. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of an invigorating hike.
3 p.m. — Soil Creatures: Discover the amazing world of life in the ground. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to dig into this topic.
6 p.m. — Traditional Sewing Circle: Learn some simple stitching techniques used hundreds of years ago that are still used today. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it is raining.
Thursday, July 21
8:30 a.m. —Breakfast with the Birds: Come wake up to the park’s feathered friends. Meet at the main bath house to begin a stroll through bird country. The first 12 people to come get a free doughnut and juice.
9:30 a.m. — Hike to Childress Town: A vigorous hike over the high ridges will bring us to the ruins of the first settlement in the park. This will be a three- to four-hour hike, so wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail.
11 a.m. — Aliens Among Us: Learn about non-native plants and animals, how they traveled here, and how they affect our native species. Meet at the main bath house for a short hike.
6 p.m. — Seed Art: Come discover all the things you can create from tree seeds. Meet at the main bath house for some crafty fun.
Friday, July 22
9 a.m. — Hike the Whitetail Loop: Come explore a remote corner of Warriors’ Path, full of wildlife discovery. This will be a challenging 2- to 3-mile hike, so be sure to wear comfortable clothes, good hiking shoes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the park’s Mountain Bike Trail parking lot at the end of Freeman Road in Blountville.
Noon — Tennessee Symbols “Jeopardy”: Try out the natural version of the famous game show. Test your skills to see much you really know about the state. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
8 p.m. — Firefly Watch: Enjoy the “light show,” and find out more about the amazing lives of fireflies or lightning bugs. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. If it’s raining, meet at the pool entrance.
Saturday, July 23
9:30 a.m. — Wetland Walk: Come along for a soggy hike near Fall Creek, on the far side of the Devil’s Backbone. Drive to the camp store to carpool.
1:30 p.m. — Spider Watch: Come discover more about the park’s eight-legged neighbors. Meet at the main bath house.
5 p.m. — Nature Games: Don’t miss the natural fun for the young and young-at-heart. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for lively games about the natural world. If it’s raining, meet at the main bath house.
9 p.m. — Campfire Music: Meet at the campfire circle for musical fun and a bright fire. Discover more about the region’s musical history and try out some traditional songs. Bring along your musical instrument (if you have one). In case of rain, meet at the pool entrance.
Sunday, July 24
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
For a complete schedule of events, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”