KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park offers family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery activities each week at Warriors’ Path State Park.
During the week of July 3, Warriors’ Path State Park will offer a full week of outdoor discovery and outdoor family fun, including plenty of hikes, crafts, games and wildlife demonstrations — and it’s all free. Highlights are included in Sunday Stories each week:
Monday, July 4
2:30 p.m. — Homemade Ice Cream: There’s nothing better on a hot afternoon than some homemade ice cream. And there’s no better way to work up an appetite than to turn the crank on an ice-cream freezer. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
5 p.m. — Campground Parade: Decorate your wagon, your bicycle, your stroller or even your dog’s leash for a mini-parade starting at the main bath house.
8:30 p.m. — Nature’s Fireworks: Enjoy the firefly (or lightning bug) show and discover more about their amazing lives. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it rains.
Tuesday, July 5
9 a.m. — Whitetail Hike: Come investigate some ancient forests, and find out more about this special habitat. We might even spot some deer “at home” in their habitat. Meet at the park’s mountain bike trail parking area (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville).
2 p.m. — Life Under Logs: Every corner of this earth is a home — and rotten logs are some of the best. Help us “dig into” this unique habitat. Meet at the main bath house, and be ready to get your hands dirty.
7 p.m — Tag, You’re It: Enjoy some great tag games. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for kinds of tag games. If it’s raining, meet at the main bath house.
Wednesday, July 6
9 a.m. — Nature Photography Walk: Come practice your camera skills, or just come to enjoy the natural beauty. Bring your camera if you have one, and meet at the camp store. We might even have a few extra cameras along, if you’d like to borrow one.
4 p.m. — Noisy Toys: How did the pioneer children make music or noise? Make your very own “musical” instrument with a few simple things from nature. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create some “beautiful music.” In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
9 p.m. — Spiders: Enjoy a slide-illustrated journey through spider country. Get a close look at these amazing creatures from the comfort of your seat. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Thursday, July 7
9 a.m. — Devil’s Backbone Hike: Come hike to the high places, and get some new views of our park land. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of an invigorating hike.
4:30 p.m. — Traditional Sewing Circle: If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to sew by hand, here’s your opportunity. Let’s learn some simple stitching techniques from hundreds of years ago that are still used today. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
7 p.m. — Old-Timey Games: Try some games from the early settlement days of East Tennessee. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
Friday, July 8
8:30 a.m. — Hike to Childress Town: A vigorous hike over the high ridges will bring us to the ruins of the first settlement in the park. This will be a three- to four-hour hike, so wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail.
11:30 a.m. — Bike Ride and Stream Stomp: Come explore life in the muddy places. That cool creek water will feel good after a warm bike ride. Pedal on down to the camp store to ride down to the creek. Be sure to wear old clothes and shoes; we will get wet and muddy. Note: All riders must wear a bicycle helmet. Children 10 or under must be accompanied by an adult.
9 p.m. — Night Senses: Nature is full of sights and sounds and scents. Let’s open our senses to night discovery. Bring your flashlight to the main bath house to start our walk through the night.
Saturday, July 9
9 a.m. — Fall Creek Loop Trail: Let’s hike the park’s most scenic trail. Enjoy beautiful vistas of the summer fields, as we search for signs of the unique habitats in the open country. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of a two-hour hike.
2 p.m. — Web of Life: Every living thing is part of the web. Help us get really “tied up” in our work as we build our own living web. You’ll see natural places like you’ve never seen them before. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it is raining.
9 p.m. — Hug-A-Tree and Survive: Do you know how to keep yourself and your children safe in the woods? Enjoy this special slide program on how to keep from getting lost, and how to keep safe if you are lost in the woods. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Sunday, July 10
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
For a complete schedule of events, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”