Box Turtle

A Turtle Talk during Summer in the Park gives visitors a chance to meet some of the park’s real, live shelled friends and find out more about their amazing lives.

 Marty Silver

KINGSPORT — There are still a few weeks left to enjoy Summer in the Park, the award-winning nature program offering free family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events at Warriors’ Path State Park.

During the week of July 25, visitors can hike and bike, track native wildlife, share traditional crafts and stories, and much more — and it’s all free. Highlights are included in Sunday Stories each week:

