KINGSPORT — There are still a few weeks left to enjoy Summer in the Park, the award-winning nature program offering free family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events at Warriors’ Path State Park.
During the week of July 25, visitors can hike and bike, track native wildlife, share traditional crafts and stories, and much more — and it’s all free. Highlights are included in Sunday Stories each week:
Monday, July 25
4 p.m. — Poison Ivy: Don’t let fear of a little itch keep you out of the lovely summer woods. Learn to be safe around this “sneaky” plant. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
6 p.m. — Turtle Talk: Meet one of the park’s real, live “shelled friends,” and find out more about their amazing lives. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
8 p.m. — Folk Medicine: How did folks deal with their ills before there were pharmacies or doctors? The Appalachian region is rich in tradition, including the tradition of folk medicine. Did you have traditional medicines or healing methods passed on to you? We would love to listen and learn. Children come to listen; adults come to share. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Tuesday, July 26
9 a.m. — Fall Creek Loop Trail: Come hike the park’s most scenic trail. Enjoy beautiful vistas of the summer fields, as we search for signs of the unique habitats in the open country. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of a two-hour hike.
1 p.m. — Bike Hike to the Overlook: Let’s travel together, on bicycle and on foot, to search for signs of the people and wildlife that have traveled here in the past. Pedal on down to the camp store. All riders must wear a bicycle helmet. Children 10 or under must be accompanied by an adult.
7 p.m — Meet the Owl: Meet a real, live feathered friend, and learn his fascinating life story. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
Wednesday, July 27
11:30 a.m. — Creek Walk: Put on your old clothes and tennis shoes. It’s time to explore the cool, clear creek waters to discover a world of amazing life. Drive to the camp store to carpool. Be prepared to get wet.
4:30 p.m. — Bike Ride to Shipley Cemetery: Long before Warriors’ Path was a park, it was the Shipley family farm. As we visit their family cemetery and the green hills beyond, we can get a better feeling for their land and their lives. Pedal on down to the camp store. All riders must wear a bicycle helmet. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
8:30 p.m. — Spiders: Come and enjoy a photo-illustrated journey through spider country. Get a close look at these amazing creatures, from the comfort of your seat. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Thursday, July 28
9:30 a.m. — The Lost Track: The park is tied to history through the rails. Let’s hike the old railroad grade, and hear the stories of these old railroaders’ lives. Meet at the camp store.
1 p.m. — Meet the Snakes: They’re not the fearsome creatures you’ve been led to believe. Come out and learn the facts about these interesting and helpful animals. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
7 p.m. — Skulls/Nature’s Tool Box: Every animal carries the tools it needs for survival. Investigate some natural “tool boxes,” and find out more about each animal’s job. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
Friday, July 29
9 a.m. — Sinking Waters Ridge Hike: Explore succession (the changing face of nature) on the first loop of the Sinking Waters Trail. We’ll discover the woodlands changing all around us. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail.
2:30 p.m. — Wood Cookies: Peek inside a tree to find nature and history. Come decorate a wood “cookie” to take home a natural memory from Warriors’ Path. Bring your artistic skills to the main bath house.
7 p.m. — Old-Timey Games: Try some games from the early settlement days of East Tennessee. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
9 p.m. — Campfire: A dark night, a crackling fire and some local, traditional ghost stories are a perfect combination. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground. If it’s raining, there’ll be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Saturday, July 30
9 a.m. — Hike Paw Paw Creek: Come hike a remote wetland trail. Discover the amazing natural diversity in the lush green woods. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville). Be sure to wear good hiking footwear.
1 p.m. — Magnifying Glass Stroll: Use your eyes and some handy little magnifiers to get a close look at nature’s amazing details. Meet at the main bath house to begin a short discovery walk.
4 p.m. — Leave No Trace: People can enjoy the wilderness and leave the land as beautiful as it was. Find out how to camp and hike, and leave no signs of your presence. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
9 p.m. — Appalachian “Englishes”: Ever wonder where an accent comes from? Well, wander over to the Open Air Chapel to find out how our landscape changes the way we speak. Meet at the pool entrance if it rains.
Sunday, July 31
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
For a complete schedule of events, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”