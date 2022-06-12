Contributed
KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park offers family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery each week at Warriors’ Path State Park.
During the week of June 13-19, visitors can wonder at trees, hike high ridges, discover dragonflies, try nature crafts, and much more. And it’s all free. Highlights are included in Sunday Stories each week:
Monday, June 13
6 p.m — Cattail Crafts: The early settlers along the Warriors’ Path couldn’t afford to waste anything. Even old corn husks could become a doll or toy. Instead of corn husks, we’ll use cattail plants. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to try this twist on an old-timey craft. If it’s raining, meet at the main bath house
9 p.m. — Disappearing Wildlife: Some of the wild creatures once found in the park are gone forever. What happened to them? How can we protect the wildlife we have left? Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some extinction discovery. In case of rain, meet at the pool entrance.
Tuesday, June 14
1 p.m. — Spiders: Come discover more about our eight-legged neighbors! These tiny web-spinners have some incredible stories to tell. Meet at the main bath house.
3:30 p.m. — Beach Search: The lakeshore is full of tiny beaches, which are full of signs of wildlife and clues to the people who once traveled here. Each wave brings us new things to find. Meet at the main bath house to begin our natural “treasure hunt.”
9 p.m. — Dragonflies: These fascinating insects have some amazing life stories to tell. Come enjoy a slide-illustrated talk about these “bugs” that zip through the summer skies. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Wednesday, June 15
3 p.m. — Riparian Retreat: Riparian means along the creek bank. Come along for a cool hike near Fall Creek, on the far side of the Devil’s Backbone. Drive to the camp store to carpool.
7 p.m. — Tree Tour: Trunk and branch, leaf and root, every part of a tree holds fascinating discoveries. Come take a short walk among our woody friends. Meet at the main bath house.
9 p.m. — ID the Tree: “Wood” you like to know what tree you are camping under? You don’t want to “leaf” the park without finding out. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to learn some local trees. In case of rain, meet at the pool entrance.
Thursday, June 16
11 a.m. — Bike Ride to Shipley Cemetery: Years before this was a park, it was the Shipley family farm. Visiting their family cemetery and the green hills beyond gives us a better feeling for their land and their lives. Pedal on down to the camp store. Note: All riders must wear a bicycle helmet, and children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
4 p.m. — Nature Games: Don’t miss the natural fun for the young and young-at-heart. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some lively games about the natural world. If it’s raining, meet at the main bath house.
9 p.m. — Night Hike to Sinking Waters: It’s a whole different world out there at night. Discover the peace and excitement of a night in the Sinking Waters wetland. Bring a dim flashlight, and drive to the camp store to carpool out to the park backcountry.
Friday, June 17
9:30 a.m. — Sinking Waters Ridge Hike: Explore succession — the changing face of nature — on the first loop of the Sinking Waters Trail, where we’ll discover the woodlands changing all around us. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail.
12:30 p.m. — Plankton: For us, the lake is a place to go boating or fishing. But for the micro-world of plankton, it’s a home. Come help sample this incredible world of tiny lives floating in lake water. Meet at the main bath house, and we’ll stroll on down to the shore.
9 p.m. — Appalachian Englishes: Ever wonder where an accent comes from? Well, stop by the Open Air Chapel to find out how our landscape changes the way we speak. In case of rain, meet at the pool entrance.
Saturday, June 18
9:30 a.m. — Paw Paw Patrol: Have you heard of Paw Paw trees? Join us to discover more about this amazing native fruit tree. Join the “Paw Paw Patrol” along the trail. Meet at the camp store.
2 p.m. — Junior Rangers — The Incredible Journey of Water: Do you know where your water comes from? This activity combines beadwork with a dice game that allows you to create a beautiful bracelet of where your water has traveled. Meet at the main bath house.
9 p.m. — Campfire: Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the main campground for a crackling fire and some traditional ghost tales. If it rains, there’ll be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
All day — Dragonfly Day: Preregistration is required for Dragonfly Day events. Register online at https://tnstateparks.com/events/warriors-path.
Sunday, June 19
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
For a complete schedule of events, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”